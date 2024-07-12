Findlay Rotary Club Presents ‘Service Above Self Award’

(From the Findlay Rotary Club)

At the Club’s Wednesday, July 10 meeting, The Findlay Rotary Club presented the Service Above Self Award to Gary Steed.

The award is presented annually to a non-Rotarian in the community who exemplifies the Rotary ideals of professional leadership and service.

Findlay Rotarian Harold “Puck” Rowe wrote in nominating “there are many in Findlay who are deserving of such an honor, to me Gary Steed is most deserving. Gary has touched so many lives in such a positive way. We need more humans like Gary.”

It’s a family affair. Gary and wife Brenda along with their three daughters have a deep affinity for giving back.

The Steeds traveled to Haiti for ten years to work with the Haitian people and to share their Christian values.

Gary has coached girls’ softball and been involved with 4H. He is a member of St Andrew’s UMC, where he has served in many capacities. He is proud of his work with Habitat for Humanity, the Backyard Mission and Welcome to a New Life.

A proud graduate of Ohio Northern University where he earned a BS in Electrical Engineering.

Professionally, Steed retired in 2013 after a successful career with Marathon Pipe Line as Quality Assurance Consultant.

Gary has designated a $500 contribution made in his name by the Findlay Rotary Club to Welcome to a New Life.