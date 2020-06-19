Findlay Rotary Club Presents Service Above Self Award

The Findlay Rotary Club has presented its Service Above Self Award.

Details are in the following news release from the rotary club.

At the clubs Monday, June 15 meeting, The Findlay Rotary Club presented the Service Above Self Award to Wendy McCormick. The award is presented annually to a non-Rotarian in the community who exemplifies the Rotary ideals of professional leadership and service.

Findlay Rotarian William Reist wrote in nominating “I first met Wendy in the early days of Backyard Mission. I was struck by Wendy”s welcome and gracious attitude and her desire to partner with us to serve homeowners with simple (and sometimes not so simple) housing needs. She led Habitat into a significant home remodeling program which takes existing marginal housing and transforms it into habitable living space. Wendy has been active in numerous housing affiliations throughout the community.”

McCormick is the Executive Director of Habitat of Humanity. She is an active volunteer and serves on numerous non-profit organizations, including the Affordable Housing Alliance, Housing Coalition, Backyard Mission Trip, Congregate Shelter Collaborative, City of Findlay CRA Housing Council, Emergency Rental Assistance Collaborative, Hancock County Housing Study Collaborative, State of Ohio Habitat Board of Directors, One Matters Project Connect, Coats for Christmas, Hancock County Land Bank Collaborative and is a 2008 Hancock Leadership graduate.

Wendy has designated a $500 contribution made in her name by the Findlay Rotary Club to Habitat for Humanity.

The Findlay Rotary Club was founded in 1920 and is a member of Rotary International, an association of Rotary clubs around the world, which today numbers almost 32,000 clubs in over 200 countries. The Rotary Club of Findlay was founded by the city’s leaders in 1920, and continues with the leaders of today. The club also sponsors the Rotaract Club at The University of Findlay and an Interact Club at Findlay High School.