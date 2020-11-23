Findlay Rotary Covering Police Meals Over Thanksgiving Weekend

The Findlay Rotary Club will be showing their appreciation for law enforcement in Hancock County over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Rotary Club will be sponsoring free meals for local law enforcement (Findlay Police, Hancock Sheriff’s Office, Highway Patrol) at participating restaurants from Thursday through Sunday.

Rotary Club President Sarah Sisser says Rotarian Kent Rogers came up with the idea and several anonymous donors have helped to make it happen.

She discusses the free meals and how the Rotary is giving back during the pandemic in the interview below.

Participating restaurants include:

Tony’s, 10280 US 224 West

Jac & Do’s Pizza, 1201 West Trenton

The Dark Horse, 4136 North Main

Ohler’s, 708 Lima Avenue

Miller’s Meat, 400 West Trenton

McDonald’s, three locations; Tiffin Avenue, Trenton Avenue and the I-75 exit in North Baltimore.