Findlay Rotary Presents 2020 Golden Apple Awards

The Findlay Rotary Club presented its 2020 Golden Apple Awards to three area teachers for their teaching excellence.

Annually, The Rotary chooses three teachers from the elementary level, three from the middle school level and three from the high school level to compete for the award.

The winners of the Golden Apple Award this year are; at the elementary level, Lani Sapp, First Grade at Jefferson Primary, at the middle school level, Kathleen Rayle, Intervention Specialist grades 6-8 at Glenwood Middle School, and at the high school level, Martie Andrews, Intervention Specialist at Findlay High School.

(in the above picture are Martie, Lani and Kathleen left to right)

(below they are pictured with Superintendent Troy Roth)

Lani told us after the ceremony that it’s great to be recognized for doing something she loves.

We asked her what her favorite thing is about being a teacher.

The finalist at each level receives the Golden Apple Award along with a $2,500 cash prize.

Second and third place semi-finalists each receive a $250 cash prize.

Finalists also accept an invitation to join the Golden Apple Academy, a group consisting of all past Golden Apple Award finalists.

At the elementary level, the three semifinalists were: Lani Sapp, First Grade at Jefferson Primary; Becky Solomon, Second Grade at Jacob Primary; and Sarah Strohscher, Second Grade at Whittier Primary.

At the middle school level, the three semifinalists were: Kathleen Rayle, Intervention Specialist grades 6-8 at Glenwood Middle School; David Sorensen, Instrumental Music Instructor at Arlington Local Schools; and Raymond Wolfe, Director of Choirs/Musical Director/Assistant Band Director at Liberty-Benton Local Schools.

At the high school level, the three semifinalists were: Martie Andrews, Intervention Specialist at Findlay; Stacy Palmer, Government, History at McComb Local School; Daniel Wilson, Instrumental Music Instructor/ Marching Band Director at Findlay High School.