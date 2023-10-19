Findlay Rotary Presents 2023 Golden Apple Awards

The Findlay Rotary Club presented its 2023 Golden Apple Awards to three area teachers for their teaching excellence.

Annually, The Rotary chooses three teachers from the elementary level, three from the middle school level and three from the high school level to compete for the award.

The winners of the Golden Apple Award for 2023 are, at the elementary school level, Crystal Whipkey, ESL teacher at Whitter Primary. At the middle school level, Ryan Lindahl, Algebra teacher at Glenwood Middle School. At the high school level, Jason Wagner, Art Educator at Findlay High School and Millstream Career Center. (on the right in the pic above)

We caught up with Jason after the ceremony and asked him what he loves most about teaching.

“I love working with the kids every day and seeing what they come up with and trying to inspire the creativity in them.”

Jason also recognized the people that motivated him to become a teacher.

“I’m grateful for the people who have helped me along the way. My mentors from elementary school all the way up through college. And still the people who inspire me, other teachers and administrators.”

The finalist at each level receives the Golden Apple Award along with a $2,500 cash prize.

Second and third place semi-finalists each receive a $250 cash prize.

Finalists also accept an invitation to join the Golden Apple Academy, a group consisting of all past Golden Apple Award finalists.

The nine educators who were semifinalists are listed below.

At the elementary level, the three semifinalists are: Katie Kin, 4th Grade Teacher at Bigelow Hill Intermediate; Crystal Whipkey, English as a Second Language (ESL) Teacher at Whittier Primary; and Stephanie Wiegand, Preschool Intervention Specialist at Findlay City Schools Preschool.

At the middle school level, the three semifinalists are: Angel Buck, ELA 6th Grade at Glenwood Middle School; Ryan Lindahl, Algebra at Glenwood Middle School; and Brooke Meyer, 6th Grade at Glenwood Middle School

At the high school level, the three semifinalists are: Adam Flugga, English Teacher at Arcadia Local Schools; Tyler Smith, Physics at Findlay High School; and Jason Wagner, Art Educator at Findlay High School.