Findlay Rotary Presents Edwin L. Heminger Heroes Award

The Findlay Rotary Club has named its Edwin L. Heminger Heroes Award winner for 2021.

The Edwin L. Heminger Heroes Award, named after the late long-term editor and publisher of The Courier, connects Hancock County youth with Rotary members who exhibit the qualities of heroes: leadership, perseverance, courage, caring, selflessness, humility, tolerance and passion.

The 2021 Edwin L. Heminger Heroes Award recipient is Stan Kujawa.

Kujawa was born and raised in Toledo and is a graduate of the University of Toledo. From 1970 to 1983, he served as general sales manager for Kistler Ford. He then relocated to Findlay and was the owner and president of Findlay Ford Lincoln-Mercury, Inc. from 1983 to 2009. Kujawa is and has always been an active member in the Findlay community and is a 30-year member of the Findlay Rotary Club. Kujawa is extremely passionate about helping others. In the 1990’s, he and his wife Pat founded Children’s Wishing Star, a non-profit organization in El Salvador devoted to assisting the overflow of abandoned, sick & recovering children. Upon moving to Fort Myers, Florida he and Pat owned a yarn and needlepoint store until her passing in 2015. Kujawa then moved back to Findlay in 2016 to be back with my family and friends. Kujawa is currently the luxury vehicle manager for Bryan Ford-Lincoln in Bryan. Kujawa is also a co-founder of Welcome to a New Life. The organization’s mission is to provide mentorship and resources for adults who are involved in the Hancock County criminal justice system, helping them to live crime-free, drug-free, productive lives. Stan is also an active member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. His designated charity was Welcome to a New Life.

A celebration honoring the three nominees, Cheryl Buckland, Harold “Puck” Rowe and Stan Kujawa was held at the Club meeting on June 21, 2021.

The two runners-up each received $200 to go to the charity of their choice and the winner received $2,000 to go to the charity of his/her choice.

Stan’s designated charity was Welcome to a New Life.

The two runners-up, Buckland and Rowe, also designated Welcome to a New Life as their chosen charity.