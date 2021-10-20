Findlay Rotary Presents Golden Apple Awards

The Findlay Rotary Club presented its 2021 Golden Apple Awards to three area teachers for their teaching excellence.

Annually, The Rotary chooses three teachers from the elementary level, three from the middle school level and three from the high school level to compete for the award.

The winners of the Golden Apple Award for 2021 are, at the elementary level, Macie Wenner of Wilson Vance Intermediate School.

At the middle school level, Ray Wolfe, Liberty-Benton Local Schools Choir Director, Musical Director and Assistant Band Director.

And at the high school level, Mark Laux, Chemistry teacher at Findlay High School.

We spoke with Ray after the ceremony and he said he was fortunate to have such a great education in Hancock County schools, which fostered his desire to become a teacher.

The finalist at each level received the Golden Apple Award along with a $2,500 cash prize.

Second and third place semi-finalists each received a $250 cash prize.

Finalists also accept an invitation to join the Golden Apple Academy, a group consisting of all past Golden Apple Award finalists.

At the elementary level, the three semifinalists were: Brooke Imke at Jefferson Primary, Becky Solomon at Washington Preschool and Mackenzie (Macie) Wenner of Wilson Vance Intermediate School.

At the middle school level, the three semifinalists were: Miranda Kennedy at Vanlue, Kristina Rodman at Van Buren Local Schools and Liberty-Benton’s Raymond Wolfe.

At the high school level, the three semifinalists were: Chelsea Burden at Van Buren High School, Mark Laux and Daniel Wilson from Findlay High School.

(left to right in the pic above are Ray Wolfe, Macie Wenner and Mark Laux)