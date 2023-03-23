Findlay Rotary Presents Grants To Local Organizations

The Findlay Rotary Club presented $48,926 in grants from its Forward Fund to five local nonprofit organizations.

This year’s recipients include:

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County: $10,000 for Critical Home Repair program

Welcome to a New Life: $10,000 for Celebrations of Moments and Milestone + Mentee Basic Needs

Christian Clearing House: $6,126 for Project Happy Feet

City Mission of Findlay, Ohio: $17,800 for collapsible shelving for food storage space

Findlay-Hancock County Public Library: $5,000 for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program

The Findlay Rotary Club’s Forward Fund was established in 1991 to build over the years through donations and bequests. The objective was to build a permanent fund which could make a substantial and lasting contribution to the local community.

The Forward Fund is also supported through outright gifts, matching funds, contributions through wills, life insurance gifts, shares of stock and memorials. The Forward Fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and all contributions are tax deductible. To date, The Forward Fund has supported a number of local organizations including Hancock Public Health Foundation Mobile Health Clinic, Hancock County Center for Safe and Healthy Children, Findlay Digital Academy, Blanchard Valley Health Foundation, Miracle League of Findlay, Adopt-A-Door Boot Security System, Children’s Museum of Findlay, University of Findlay, Raise the Bar Hancock County, Findlay Family YMCA and among many others.

The Findlay Rotary Club was founded in 1920 and is a member of Rotary International, an association of Rotary clubs around the world, which today numbers almost 32,000 clubs in over 200 countries.

The Rotary Club of Findlay was founded by the city’s leaders in 1920, and continues with the leaders of today. The Club also sponsors the Rotaract Club at The University of Findlay and an Interact Club at Findlay High School.