Findlay Rotary Presents ‘Service Above Self Award’

(From the Findlay Rotary Club)

At the Club’s Wednesday, June 14 meeting, The Findlay Rotary Club presented the Service Above Self Award to William H. “Bill” Conlisk. The award is presented annually to a non-Rotarian in the community who exemplifies the Rotary ideals of professional leadership and service.

Findlay Rotarian Harold “Puck” Rowe wrote in nominating “Bill demonstrates what can happen when one steps up to volunteer or improve the quality of life for all citizens. Bill has been an incredible volunteer in so many ways. He has the respect and admiration of many citizens of this community. His integrity and character are incredible.”

Professionally, Conlisk served in various positions throughout his career with Marathon Petroleum Company, retiring as Manager of Administrative Services. In this position, Conlisk coordinated and managed MPC’s corporate philanthropy. It was this work where Bill collaborated with numerous non-profit agencies in the Findlay and Hancock community, providing corporate support to their many outreach programs for the needy. Some major community projects included Marathon Diamonds, Hancock Soccer Fields and Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

He also served on numerous community organizations such as Alzheimer’s Association, Habitat for Humanity, Susan G. Komen, United Way and many other area organizations. Bill currently serves on the boards of The Findlay Hancock Community Foundation in Findlay and St. Francis de Sales school in Toledo, his high school alma mater.

Bill has designated a $500 contribution made in his name by the Findlay Rotary Club equally to United Way of Hancock County and Habitat for Humanity.

(Bill is pictured above with Findlay Rotary President Char Simons and Harold “Puck” Rowe)