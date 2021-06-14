Findlay Rotary Presents “Service Above Self Award”

The Findlay Rotary Club has presented its 2021 Service Above Self Award to Dr. William Kose, vice president of special projects at Blanchard Valley Health System.

The Service Above Self Award is presented annually to a non-Rotarian in the community who exemplifies the Rotary ideals of professional leadership and service.

Full details are in the following news release from the Rotary.

At the club’s Monday, June 14 meeting, The Findlay Rotary Club presented the Service Above Self Award to Dr. William H. Kose. The award is presented annually to a non-Rotarian in the community who exemplifies the Rotary ideals of professional leadership and service.

Findlay Rotarian Cheryl Buckland wrote in nominating “Dr. Kose is a humble man. He is a servant leader. All of us have been blessed by his presence, his warmth and his wisdom.” Findlay Rotarian Judge Mark Miller wrote “Bill is best known for his friendly, personable demeanor and his colorful signature “bow ties.” A beloved local physician, he is kind and caring to everyone he meets. He never turns down the opportunity to help a patient, associate, physician or community member. His days begin long before sunrise, and finish well into the evening, but his passion for helping others drives his willingness to continually do more. Truly, Dr. Kose’s humility and compassion set him apart. His first priority is others, and he never passes at a chance to make a difference.” And, Findlay Rotarian Karim Baroudi added “through the various coalitions’ work, he strives for Findlay and Hancock County to be the healthiest community in Ohio. He’s working hard on tackling the social determinants of health in our community, and a major contributor to the 3- year Community Health Improvement Plan.”

Dr. Kose practiced as an internal medicine physician for 28 years. In 1974 he founded Blanchard Valley Medical Associates, a medical practice serving Hancock County. Following his 28 years of community medical practice, Dr. Kose joined Blanchard Valley Health System as Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Quality Officer. Today, he continues to serve the hospital as vice-president of Special Projects. Dr. Kose also serves on the Focus Board and Ohio Patient Safety Institute and is Hancock County Delegate to the Ohio State Medical Association (OSMA). Dr. Kose has previously served as the Hancock County Coroner, ADAMHS board, Opiate and Addictions Task Force, the Community Corrections Board, the

University of Findlay College of Business Dana Chair and various other community organizations, including a Trustee and Sunday School teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Dr. Kose received his medical degree from Ohio State University in 1971 and Juris Doctorate from Ohio Northern University in 1985.

Dr. Kose has designated a $500 contribution made in his name by the Findlay Rotary Club to the Mental Health Fund at the Findlay-Hancock Community Foundation.

The Findlay Rotary Club was founded in 1920 and is a member of Rotary International, an association of Rotary clubs around the world, which today numbers almost 32,000 clubs in over 200 countries. The Rotary Club of Findlay was founded by the city’s leaders in 1920, and continues with the leaders of today. The club also sponsors the Rotaract Club at The University of Findlay and an Interact Club at Findlay High School.