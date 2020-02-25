Findlay Rotary Raises Money For Polio Eradication

The Findlay Rotary Club partied with a purpose at Findlay Brewing Company.

The organization raised more than $16,000 for polio eradication during their Pints for Polio event which included a celebrity server competition.

The money raised will support Rotary Internationals PolioPlus program to eradicate polio worldwide.

Poliomyelitis (polio) is a paralyzing and potentially fatal disease that still threatens children in some parts of the world.

Rotary International launched the PolioPlus program in 1985, the first initiative to tackle global polio eradication through the mass vaccination of children.

Rotary has contributed more than $1.7 billion and countless volunteer hours to immunize more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries.

(picture courtesy of the Findlay Rotary Club)