Findlay Safe Surrender Day Set For April

The Findlay Municipal Court has scheduled its 5th Annual Safe Surrender Day for April 14th.

People who have a bench warrant for their arrest can get the warrant released on that day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials say all you need to do is show up at Findlay Municipal Court and meet with court staff.

The Public Defender’s Office, City of Findlay Prosecutor’s Office and other agencies will be on hand on that day to help get any bench warrants addressed and released.

During the court’s 4th Annual Safe Surrender Day last October, they helped 72 people get 109 bench warrants cleared.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

Findlay Municipal Court is at 318 Dorney Plaza, Room 206.

Get more information here, or by calling the Findlay Municipal Court Clerk’s office at 419-424-7141.