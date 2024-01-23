Findlay School Board Members Recognized

January is School Board Recognition Month and Findlay City Schools Board of Education members were recognized at the recent board of education meeting.

“Our board members devote hours of their time and energy to propel this district to excellence, opportunity, and belonging,” the school district said on Facebook.

The school district says, over the next few days it’ll be sharing the “why” behind each board member’s selfless service to the community.

Members of the FHS Student Leadership Class attended Monday night’s board meeting to share their experiences in leadership and to celebrate the leadership of the Findlay City Schools Board of Education.

Board members are Mr. Matt Cooper, Dr. Kathy Siebenaler Wilson, Mr. Chris Aldrich, Mrs. Susan Russel, Ms. Laura Eier.