Findlay School Board Members Recognized

Findlay City Schools is saluting its school board members as January is School Board Recognition Month.

Mayor Muryn presented a proclamation declaring January 2023 as “School Board Recognition Month” in honor and appreciation of the Findlay City School Board.

Preschoolers presented each board member with a handmade thank you with the help of Principal Nelson.

On behalf of the Glenwood leadership team, Mrs. Simon, Glenwood Principal, presented thank you notes along with a Dietsch Trojan chocolate.

The Board of Education members were elected by the community and spend countless hours each month volunteering on behalf of students. Board of Education members donate their salary back to the district.

“Please join us in thanking these committed representatives of our community.”

Mr. Matt Cooper, President; Ms. Laura Eier, Vice-President; Mrs. Susan Russel; Mr. Chris Aldrich; Mrs. Kathy Siebenaler Wilson.