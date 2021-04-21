Findlay School Fostering Environmental Leaders

Some students at Findlay’s Chamberlin Hill Intermediate school are learning to be Environmental Leaders by helping the school recycle.

Third Grade Teacher Jennifer Suermann says the students signed up for the leadership job as part of the Leader in Me program.

She says the school has several leadership teams including students who run messages to classrooms, students who call the buses and students who collect the recyclables and are called Environmental Leaders.

In the picture are third graders Cora and Liam who on a weekly basis take the recyclables from the school to the blue container in the parking lot from Litter Landing.

The 51st Earth Day is on Thursday.