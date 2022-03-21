Findlay School Holding Disability Awareness Event

Findlay’s Glenwood Middle School is holding a Disability Awareness Day and all 6th graders will be participating.

The event consists of six stations, which the students will rotate through to get an idea of what it would be like to have some type of disability (autism, learning or hearing impairment, communication disorder, physical limitations, etc).

Trisha Klausing is the occupational therapist for Findlay City Schools.

As Trisha mentioned in the audio above, students with special needs want to be included and have friends just like everyone else.

Trisha says they’ve held similar events and that you can tell they’re working because she says she’s seen more interactions in the hallways between students and their classmates with disabilities.

Northview kindergarten teacher Danielle Powell will also be speaking to the group about what it’s like to be a parent of a student with special needs, and encouraging them to be inclusive.

The month of March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

