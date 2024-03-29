Findlay Schools Get Book Vending Machines

Findlay City Schools says every primary and intermediate school building in the school district now has a book vending machine.

The school district says the book vending machines were made possible by a generous grant from the Barton & Josephine Wilson Fund for Education and the Madeleine Thomas Schneider Fund, via the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.

The vending machines will be filled with books provided by remaining grant funds from the Community Foundation.

“With this support from our community, we are able to celebrate our students and continue to grow readers,” the school district said.