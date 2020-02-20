Findlay Science Students Show Off Biomes Projects
Sixth grade science Students at Donnell Middle School in Findlay recently showed off their Biomes-We Gotta Move projects they’ve been working on.
The exhibition was held in the cafeteria and gym, and people had a chance to stop by each group and ask the students about their biome.
Science Teacher Bryan Miller says the students studied six different biomes for the project; tundra, tyga, rainforest, desert, deciduous forest and prairie grassland.
He says students had to construct a 3D model showing how they would live off the resources if they had to move to a different biome.
“They had to show where people would get their food, could they garden, could they have animals in a pasture…so, they’ve been busy.”
Miller says he’s super-impressed with the biomes projects this year.
See some video of the projects below.