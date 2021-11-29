Findlay Seeking Community Members For Outreach Team

The City of Findlay is looking for members of the community who are interested in serving on the Community Outreach Team as the city begins its strategic planning process.

The Community Outreach Team will help engage the community so they can share their ideas and insights and build on the city’s collective vision.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn says the city needs committed community members interested in the future of Findlay to help make the Strategic Plan a success.

She’s encouraging people to become a member of the Community Outreach Team and help Findlay continue to be a one-of-a-kind, world-class community for generations to come.

The Community Outreach Team (COT) will primarily focus on word-of-mouth marketing and promotion of public engagement opportunities 4-6 weeks prior to each of the two rounds of public engagement.

The team will also help interpret community input and help guide and inform the community engagement process.

It is expected that this group will meet six times throughout the 12-month planning process.

Most time is spent emailing or social media sharing, distributing print collateral or other outreach methods on your own time in advance of each of the two rounds of public engagement.

The first Community Outreach Team meeting is anticipated to be held the week of January 17th, 2022.

Applications are due December 13th and are available to complete online or for download on the City of Findlay website.

Hard copy applications are available at the Findlay Family YMCA Downtown, 50 North, and the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library.

The City of Findlay previously announced that it would be hiring a consulting firm to help with its strategic planning process.

Get more on that by clicking here.