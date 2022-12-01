Findlay Seeking Feedback On Draft Strategic Plan

The City of Findlay is inviting the community to the release of the draft Findlay Forward Strategic Plan.

Mayor Christina Muryn says everyone who lives, works or cares about the future of Findlay is invited to the final public event for the Findlay Forward planning process, the Findlay Forward Open House, on Monday, December 5th from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

“This exciting event will reveal the draft Strategic Plan recommendations for the first time to the community and invites participants to vote on their top priority actions and share their feedback.”

The mayor says the Open House will not be the only opportunity for the community to get involved.

The public will be able to go to the Findlay Municipal Building during business hours from December 6 – 15 to view the recommendations and provide their input.

There will also be online activities available at FindlayForwardPlan.com.

The Open House is one of the final steps in the Findlay Forward planning process, which will create a strategic plan for city operations.

