Findlay Service League Accepting Requests For Funding & Volunteers

(From Findlay Service League)

Findlay Service League announces the launch of their service year and are accepting requests for volunteers and funding. Nonprofit organizations are eligible to request volunteers or funds for projects and events happening between September 2023 and April 2024. A sum of $20,000 in community funding is available.

“After our record year of service and fundraising last year, we are excited to put the $20,000 back into other community non-profits in need,” says Tammie Hoerig, FSL President. “The women of Findlay Service League are ready to serve and are looking forward to new and continuing service requests.”

Community Impact

Last year, Findlay Service League Members contributed 837 hours of volunteer hours and granted $10,000 in funding requests, which helped 18 community organizations. Findlay Service League also awarded $2,000 in the Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship award to two graduating highschool seniors who exemplify a life dedicated to service.

Each year Findlay Service League identifies a need in the local community for Make a Difference Day (MADD). The 2023 MADD project will once again be “We make a difference. Period.” Findlay Service League Members will be collecting period products to distribute to middle schools in Findlay.

The provisional class hosts Done in a Day projects throughout the service year. Done in a Day projects identifies local organizations and attempts to fulfill their supply list needs.

Natalie Click, Charities and Service Committee Chair, states, “We are always looking for new organizations to make requests that will help positively impact our local community.”

About Us

Founded in 1976, Findlay Service League is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

For information on how to request volunteers or funding or if you are interested in becoming a member, please visit our website https://www.findlayserviceleague.org/ or email us at [email protected].