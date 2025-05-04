Findlay St. Michael The Archangel Parish to Establish High School

(From the Diocese of Toledo, May 2025)

The Diocese of Toledo’s St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Findlay will open a Chesterton Academy for the 2026-2027 school year. This new high school will be in addition to the existing St. Michael the Archangel Elementary School, which has provided a high-quality Catholic education to students in pre-K through 8th grade for over 150 years.

“We are blessed to have many good high schools in our community which our students can attend when they complete 8th grade,” said Fr. Adam Hertzfeld, the pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Parish. “The new Chesterton Academy, however, will provide families in our region a completely different educational option from anything else being offered.”

According to Bishop Daniel Thomas, “I am grateful to Fr. Hertzfeld and his team for this new initiative and excited that this model of instruction will be offered in our Diocese. Grounded in a faith and virtue based education, the curriculum challenges students to develop skills of logic and reason so that they can think critically and learn independently. This Chesterton Academy will enrich St. Michael the Archangel Parish, the local region, and Catholic Education in our Diocese.”

The new parish high school will be part of the Chesterton Schools Network, a faith-based educational organization that has over 60 schools around the globe. Students at Chesterton Academies receive a classical Catholic education which provides a broad humanities-focused curriculum. The course of studies defined by the Chesterton Schools Network offers classes in mathematics, the sciences, classical literature, philosophy, and theology. Additionally, all students are also required to take art, music, and drama classes. Students participate in a “house system” which helps build community, fosters

leadership, and cultivates virtues.

“We’ve done a tremendous amount of market research and analysis over the past 18 months that have demonstrated the desire for a Catholic high school in Findlay,” said board chair Rob Spicer. He continues, “a Chesterton education provides students with a broad exposure to many different disciplines which helps to expand their interest and uncover hidden talents, providing integral human formation so students may be articulate, clear thinking, well-rounded and joyful individuals.”

The Chesterton School model is based on the principle of small class sizes and small schools. Instead of a traditional classroom setting, with individual desks and a teacher at a blackboard, Chesterton Academy students are taught in a seminar style around a central table meant to foster discussion and engagement.

While the Catholic faith is interwoven into every subject within the school day, many non-Catholic students attend Chesterton Academies. Both Catholic and non-Catholic families alike appreciate the rigorous classical education the schools offer. If you are interested in learning more about this opportunity, visit findlaychesterton.org.