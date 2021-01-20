Findlay Street Closed For Gas Line Work

A stretch of East Bigelow Avenue in Findlay is closed for gas line work.

The city says East Bigelow will be closed to through traffic from Main Street to Crystal Avenue from Wednesday, January 20th through Friday, February 5th.

Businesses and residents will have access on Bigelow, but will not be able to cross the railroad tracks.

A detour is set up to direct traffic around the closure.

Columbia Gas is boring a new gas main under the tracks.

The city says the Engineering Department will release updates on information and schedules when it becomes available.