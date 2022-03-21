Findlay Street Closing For Bridge Replacement Project

A bridge replacement project will force some Findlay drivers to take a detour throughout the spring and summer.

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office says the Olive Street Bridge over Eagle Creek in Findlay is being replaced to meet current bridge standards.

The bridge is on Olive Street (Marion Township Road 204) between Park Street and Marion Township Road 201.

The project will begin on Tuesday, March 22nd and last until approximately early September.

Olive Street will be closed between Park Street and Marion Township 201 while the bridge is constructed and residents are encouraged to use local streets to detour the area.

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office maintains 358 miles of county roads and 372 bridges throughout Hancock County.

note – The sign above says 120 days but the county engineer said it should read 180 days.