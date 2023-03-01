Findlay Street Reopens Following AEP Project Work

A section of a Findlay street has reopened following a major project by AEP.

AEP’s Central Findlay Improvements Project involves the construction of about a mile of underground transmission line in downtown Findlay.

The underground work began near the Findlay Substation, located at the intersection of Putnam and Liberty streets, and ended along Beech Avenue where a riser pole connects the line with the existing overhead power line.

A section of Beech Avenue had been closed for quite a while as crews installed the riser pole in that area.

That section of Beech Avenue, near the Hancock County Board of Elections, reopened to traffic on Wednesday.

AEP says the Central Findlay Improvements Project will strengthen the local electric system by replacing aging equipment and supporting the area’s electrical needs.

The project involves rebuilding about four miles of power line, building two miles of overhead line and building about one mile of underground line.

The overall project is expected to be completed in the summer.

