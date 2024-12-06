FHS Student-Athletes Commit To Playing Their Sport In College

Eight Findlay High School student-athletes took the next step in their lives and committed to furthering their academic and athletic endeavors at the college level.

Congratulations to Ella Breiholz, Claire Kemmere, Connor Doe, Adrian Stechschulte, Ryan Montgomery, Ashton Yeager, Reece Little and Baylor Wilkin.

“We’re proud of their accomplishments as athletes, but also their work ethic and discipline in the classroom and for being leaders throughout the school and Findlay community,” said Findlay Athletic Director Nate Weihrauch.

The students represent multiple sports including swimming, track and cross country, lacrosse, and football.

Get more details from Nate about each student-athlete and where they are headed in the audio below.