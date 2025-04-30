Findlay Student Enters Global Student Speech Contest
(From Findlay City Schools)
Wilson Vance student, Riko, has entered the 2025 Leader In Me Global Student Speech Contest, and is representing Trojan Country in an absolutely beautiful way.
“Because I struggled, I understand how hard it is for others who feel lost. That is why I believe I can be a great leader…If someone feels lost, I want to be the person who stands by their side.”
Watch her speech at the link below, and then place your vote by Saturday!