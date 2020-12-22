Findlay Students Make Cards, Crafts For Seniors

Findlay students are brightening the holidays for seniors by making them Christmas cards and other crafts.

Findlay High School students made and delivered 300 cards as part of a service learning project.

Michele Branham, Activities Coordinator at Sunrise Senior Living, says the cards and other items the seniors receive really mean a lot to them.

“It makes a smile come to their face and a joyful laugh, they like getting those little gifts and treats from the kids. It makes them feel like they’re being thought about.”

She says they usually have carolers come in and sing for the seniors but they couldn’t do that this year because of the pandemic.

The preschool class at St. Michael the Archangel School (below) also made manger scenes as part of their Senior Cheer Program.

“We’re very appreciative of all their hard work they’ve been doing in the local schools to brighten the day for our residents here,” Branham added.