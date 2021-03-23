Findlay Students Raise Money For Humane Society

Donnell Middle School raised a whole lot of money for the Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County.

On Tuesday they presented Natalie Reffitt of the Humane Society with a big check made out for $3,388.26. (pictured above are Natalie, Gavin and Trista)

Gavin says they wanted to help out the Humane Society make sure all the animals in the shelter had everything they needed.

The money raised from the Dollars for Dogs and Cash for Cats fundraiser will go towards food, medication, bedding and toys for the animals at the shelter.

Annabelle says they raised a lot more money than they expected they would.

7th Grade Science Teacher Mike Wilson was very impressed with the fundraiser which he says was all student-driven.

Click here for the Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County website to see what animals are currently looking for a home.