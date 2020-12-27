Findlay Students Thank Healthcare Workers

Some Findlay City Schools students sent healthcare workers notes and artwork to thank them for their hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic.

The Millstream Career Health Professional students sent the thank you notes and artwork to healthcare workers at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Some of the notes read things like “Stay strong and brave. Let your light shine bright,” and “Life is tough but so are you.”

Another note said, “We appreciate your hard work & thank you for your service.”

One student wrote the following letter (below): “To our front-line heroes, your passion to save patients and put their health first is greatly appreciated. We look to you as somebody to admire and see as role models during these challenging times. Thank you for being my super hero!”