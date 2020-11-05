Findlay Students Write Letters For Veterans

Findlay students are showing their appreciation for Veterans ahead of Veterans Day next week.

Students at Glenwood Middle School wrote letters for area Veterans to show their appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

The students wrote more than 400 letters.

Veterans Day is observed annually on November 11th, which this year falls on a Wednesday.

While there will be no Hancock County Veterans Day Parade this year, there will still be an event to honor local Veterans. Get more details on that here.