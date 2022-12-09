Findlay Teacher Named An OEA Education Champion

Findlay City Schools STEAM educator and Gifted Intervention Specialist Tonya Thorbahn and some of her students were featured in a commercial for the Ohio Education Association.

The Ohio Education Association named Tonya their weekly Education Champion.

The commercial, which you can watch below, aired on TV streaming apps across Ohio and on 70 radio stations.

In the commercial Tonya said she loves her job and helping students achieve more than they thought they could.

Earlier in the year, we spoke with Tonya as Chamberlin Hill Elementary was raising money for a land lab innovation center to enhance STEAM learning.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics.