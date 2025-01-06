Findlay Teen Found Shot To Death In Toledo

(WTOL-11) – A teenager from Findlay was found shot to death in Toledo over the weekend.

Toledo police say Jaidon Mangas, 18, had been shot in an alley on the 500 block of Congress Street in south Toledo on Saturday.

He was taken to UTMC, where he died.

“Trojan Country is grieving the loss of our student, Jaidon Mangas,” the school district said.

“While we do not have any details surrounding this tragic event, we can confirm that he was a student at Findlay High School.”

WTOL spoke to Mangas’ family, which said Mangas had just turned 18 the day before.