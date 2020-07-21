Findlay Teen Injured In Rollover Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage driver was able to walk away from the scene of a rollover crash.

It happened at 12:42 Tuesday afternoon on Jackson Township Road 179 south of Hancock County Road 172 south of Findlay.

Deputies arrived to the scene to find an SUV overturned in a corn field and the driver nowhere to be seen.

The driver, Ava S. Mihaly, 16, of Findlay, was eventually found at a residence down the road.

The sheriff’s office says Ava was driving south on Township Road 179 when she went off the east side of the road and struck some large rocks and a mailbox and then went off the west side of the road and into the field.

The SUV rolled onto its top and came to rest in the corn field.

Ava was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.