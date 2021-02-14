Findlay Teenager Injured In Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager was injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning southeast of Benton Ridge.

The sheriff’s office says Rielee Saum, 18, of Findlay, was driving east on Township Road 79, east of Township Road 59, when she lost control and went off the right side of the road and struck an electric pole.

Rielee was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for her injuries.

She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash caused a power outage in the area and Hancock-Wood Electric crews responded.