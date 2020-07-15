Findlay Teenager Killed In Crash

A Findlay teenager was killed when the Jeep he was driving went off the road and he was ejected.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on County Road 12 just south of County Road 24 in Orange Township at 6:51 Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says Kyle A. Dunbar, 18, was southbound on County Road 12 in a Jeep Wrangler when he over-corrected after a curve and went off the side of the road and was thrown from the vehicle.

Kyle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.