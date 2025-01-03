Findlay Theft Suspect Leads Police On Lengthy Pursuit

(From the Findlay Police Department)

On 01-03-2025 at 1211 hours Officers were dispatched to Dick’s Sporting Goods for a retail theft. The suspect was an adult female, later identified as Angelica Delao of Toledo, Ohio. She left the store with stolen merchandise and traveled to CR 99 in Findlay, Ohio, where FPD Officers were able to locate her vehicle.

A traffic stop was attempted but the suspect (pictured below) failed to stop and entered northbound I-75. A vehicle pursuit was initiated. The vehicle pursuit traveled along I-75 northbound at speeds of approximately 100-115 miles per hour. Ohio State Highway Patrol was contacted for assistance and joined the pursuit.

The suspect left I-75 and continued eastbound on SR 582 in Wood County, Ohio. Speeds maintained at/near 100 miles per hour.

The suspect then went northbound on SR 199, followed by westbound on Roachton Road near Perrysburg, Ohio. Perrysburg Township Police Department and Rossford Police Department assisted with the pursuit at/near this point.

The suspect went northbound on N. Dixie Highway in Perrysburg, Ohio before heading northbound on I-475 and merging on to northbound I-75. Speeds were maintained at 100+ miles per hour. The suspect vehicle made contact with a civilian motorist’s vehicle on the highway near this area. No injuries were reported.

The suspect continued northbound on I-75 and exited at Collingwood Blvd in Toledo, Ohio. Shortly thereafter it was slowed down due to heavier civilian traffic. Rossford Police Department initiated vehicle to vehicle contact with the suspect. This spun out her vehicle. The suspect then rammed a Perrysburg Township Police Department vehicle, before being boxed in and stopped. Angelica was then taken in to custody without incident.

The pursuit went approximately 46.5 miles over 29 minutes. Angelica Delao is currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center. She is being held on a charge of Theft (Felony 5) and Fleeing and Eluding (Felony 3). An additional charge of Felonious Assault (Felony 2) on a Police Officer is being requested.