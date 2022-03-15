Findlay Third Graders Visit One Energy
Students from Findlay’s Bigelow Hill Elementary School toured One Energy to learn how wind turbines produce electricity.
Over the course of two days, One Energy’s North Findlay Wind Campus welcomed approximately 140 Bigelow Hill third graders who are learning about conserving natural resources.
Students were accompanied by Findlay teacher and project-based learning coach Beth Ann Nissen and learned about how wind turbines in their community produce electricity.