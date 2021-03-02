Findlay To Have Safety Study Done On West Main Cross

The City of Findlay is having a corridor and safety study conducted on West Main Cross from Main Street to Interstate 75.

City Engineer Brian Thomas says they don’t have any current changes planned for the corridor but the study will help the city get ahead of any potential issues.

He says the study will look at existing traffic counts and predict out 20 years and then using those numbers see if anything needs to be done with signals and turn lanes.

He said if the study reveals a safety issue, any safety grants the city would apply for require a study to be done and they would already have that completed.

The study will be conducted in the spring or summer and he says you might see some surveyors out there gathering data.