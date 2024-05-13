Findlay To Test Outdoor Warning Sirens

The City of Findlay Street Department will be testing the city’s outdoor warning sirens on Wednesday, May 15 beginning at 9 a.m.

Monthly, Findlay and Hancock County test their outdoor warning sirens at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of the month.

During that test, a few of the city’s sirens didn’t go off. Repairs were made to those sirens and all city sirens will be tested on Wednesday.

Anyone with questions can contact the Street Department at (419) 424-7181 or [email protected]