Findlay To Test Sirens As Part Of Statewide Tornado Drill

The City of Findlay will be testing its outdoor warning sirens this week.

The test will occur on Wednesday, March 24th at 9:50 a.m. as part of the Statewide Tornado Drill.

Businesses, schools, and households are also encouraged to practice their tornado drills and emergency plans at that time.

March 21-27 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency is encouraging Ohioans to prepare for weather emergencies and to know the difference between storm watches and warnings.

For example:

A Tornado WATCH means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and near areas designated by the National Weather Service. Be ready to move to a place of safety if the watch is upgraded to a warning or if threatening weather approaches.

A Tornado WARNING means a tornado is imminent or has been sighted. Warnings indicate impending danger to life and property. Seek safe shelter immediately.