Findlay Town & Campus Organization Awards Scholarships

(From the University of Findlay)

Six University of Findlay students are the 2024-25 recipients of more than $22,000 in Town & Campus scholarships.

Findlay Town & Campus is one of the oldest organizations at UF, promoting student success and goodwill among campus and community members.

“These scholarships are annually awarded to worthy students who are in good academic standing and demonstrate volunteerism and philanthropy on campus or in the community,” explained Nondace Campbell, president of Town & Campus.

“We are proud to support them as they are pursuing their educational dreams,” said Campbell, a UF emerita professor who taught English and literature, retiring in 2009.

This year’s scholarship recipients are: Hayley Waltz of Rawson, doctor of occupational therapy major; Chloe Eppley of Tiffin, occupational therapy major; Paige Lucic of Chardon, exercise science major/pre-physical therapy program; Grace Scott of Pinckney, Michigan, western equestrian studies and farm business management major; Jacob Holmes of Cincinnati, doctor of pharmacy program; and Mitchell Hanosh of Adrian, Michigan, business administration major with emphasis in management and finance.

Town & Campus started in 1960, when O.J. Wilson, president of then-Findlay College, organized a women’s auxiliary to serve as a liaison between the college and community.

The group hosted teas and offered bridge lessons for female students. Within a year, the women began raising money to support Findlay students with scholarships and emergency loans.

Today, 64 years later, Findlay Town & Campus enjoys a long history of supporting a variety of UF programs and scholarships. The organization is no longer just for women, but open to all. In 2009, they endowed a scholarship in honor of the organization’s 50th anniversary.

The group meets monthly on campus and new members are welcome. Annual dues are $20, and more information is available at www.findlay.edu/townandcampus or by calling Tiffany Koenig at 419-434-5560.