Findlay Treated To Some April Snow

People in Findlay and all across the area were treated to some April snow on Friday.

The area was under a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the day as the snow stuck to trees and grassy areas.

The snow just made the roads wet but it still seemed to affect drivers as there were some crashes on the highway and secondary roads.

The snow turned over to rain showers in the afternoon.

Good news for your weekend weather, however, with partly sunny skies and a high of 52 expected on Saturday and then partly sunny and 58 on Sunday.