Findlay Trick-Or-Treat Date Announced

The date has been announced for Findlay’s Trick-or-Treat.

The city posted to its social media saying Trick-or-Treat this year will be on Saturday, October 28th from 6 to 8 p.m.

In August, the date was announced for the 2023 Cops & Kids Findlay Halloween Parade presented by loanDepot.

The popular annual event will be held on Tuesday, October 24th at 7 p.m. as Findlay transforms into a Halloween wonderland.

See some video from last year’s Trick-or-Treat in Findlay below.