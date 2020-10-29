Findlay Trick-Or-Treat Will Proceed As Planned
With Hancock County remaining at level 2, or the “orange level” on the state’s COVID-19 alert map, trick-or-treat will continue as planned.
Had the county gone up to the “red” level it would have been canceled.
Findlay’s trick-or-treat is scheduled for Saturday, October 31st from 6:30 to 8.
Anyone who feels ill should stay home.
Everyone participating is asked to wear a mask and to social distance when possible.
People handing out candy should be on their porch or the sidewalk to avoid doorbell ringing.
Candy should be handed out one-by-one to avoid youngsters reaching into a common bowl.
Trick-or-treaters are reminded to always watch for cars and drivers are urged to be extra vigilant for little ghouls and goblins who might get a little too excited and dart across the road.
Trick or Treat will continue as planned for 10/31 from 6:30-8:00pm. Remember to practice the included guidelines, watch for cars, do not allow children to trick or treat without an adult, & do not approach animals that you do not know. #FindlayOhio pic.twitter.com/2akNsSKI0N
