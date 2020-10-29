Findlay Trick-Or-Treat Will Proceed As Planned

With Hancock County remaining at level 2, or the “orange level” on the state’s COVID-19 alert map, trick-or-treat will continue as planned.

Had the county gone up to the “red” level it would have been canceled.

Findlay’s trick-or-treat is scheduled for Saturday, October 31st from 6:30 to 8.

Anyone who feels ill should stay home.

Everyone participating is asked to wear a mask and to social distance when possible.

People handing out candy should be on their porch or the sidewalk to avoid doorbell ringing.

Candy should be handed out one-by-one to avoid youngsters reaching into a common bowl.

Trick-or-treaters are reminded to always watch for cars and drivers are urged to be extra vigilant for little ghouls and goblins who might get a little too excited and dart across the road.