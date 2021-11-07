Findlay Trojans Advance In Playoffs

The Findlay Trojans defeated Dublin Coffman in convincing fashion to advance in the football playoffs.

The final score was 38-8 Friday night at Donnell Stadium.

The Trojans will now take on Springfield in the regional semifinals on Friday, November 12th.

The game will be played at Lima Spartan Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.

Findlay is 9-3 and Springfield is 10-1.

Ottawa-Glandorf also advanced in the playoffs with a dominant win over Waynedale.

The Titans will play Tontogany Otsego at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium on Saturday at 7.

McComb is also still in the playoffs.

McComb will play Bascom Hopewell-Loudon at Bowling Green High School Bobcat Stadium on Saturday.

Check out all the matchups in the next round by clicking here.