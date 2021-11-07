Local News WFIN Top Story 

Findlay Trojans Advance In Playoffs

WFIN

The Findlay Trojans defeated Dublin Coffman in convincing fashion to advance in the football playoffs.

The final score was 38-8 Friday night at Donnell Stadium.

The Trojans will now take on Springfield in the regional semifinals on Friday, November 12th.

The game will be played at Lima Spartan Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.

Findlay is 9-3 and Springfield is 10-1.

Ottawa-Glandorf also advanced in the playoffs with a dominant win over Waynedale.

The Titans will play Tontogany Otsego at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium on Saturday at 7.

McComb is also still in the playoffs.

McComb will play Bascom Hopewell-Loudon at Bowling Green High School Bobcat Stadium on Saturday.

Check out all the matchups in the next round by clicking here.

 