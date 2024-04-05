Findlay Trojans Basketball Coach Jim Rucki Retires

Longtime Findlay Trojans Boys Basketball Coach Jim Rucki is retiring.

“Thank you Coach Rucki for devoting your career to teaching & guiding the youth of Findlay and spending countless hours preparing your teams for success on & off the court,” the school said on Facebook.

Coach Rucki finishes his career with an overall record of 545 wins including 385-178 at Findlay High School.

“We wish you and your family the best in retirement.”

In 2022 we spoke with Coach Rucki about reaching 500 career wins, and you can get that story by clicking here.

Athletic Director Nate Weihrauch provided the following statement on Coach Rucki:

Coach Rucki is a tremendous coach who has dedicated himself to the philosophy of education-based athletics where he pursued excellence in every aspect.

Coach devoted his life to teaching and guiding our youth and has spent countless hours preparing his team for success on and off the court.

Coach Rucki could always be found in his office after hours or scouting other teams to ensure his team was ready for any scenario.

Coach Rucki earned an overall record of 545 wins including 385-178 in Findlay; earned multiple league, sectional, and district titles and numerous state, district, and league coach of the year honors.

Most importantly, Coach Rucki loved working with kids and teaching them the game of basketball.

Coach has an unwavering commitment to the community of Findlay, Findlay Athletics, and Trojan Basketball.

His 545 career wins and 25 consecutive years with a winning record at Findlay are impressive.

Still, the most impressive feat has been the inspiration, character, integrity, values, and life lessons he taught our young people that will impact them for a lifetime.

Not only has Coach impacted our youth but he has impacted our department as a mentor and loyal and faithful friend.

We certainly wish Coach, his wife Eileen, and their family the best in retirement.