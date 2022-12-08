Findlay Trojans Named To Football All-Ohio Teams

Some Findlay Trojans were named to the Division I Football All-Ohio Teams by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Offensive Lineman Luke Montgomery was selected to the First Team Offense.

The 6-5, 287 pound Montgomery committed to Ohio State earlier in the year and has enrolled early.

His quarterback brother, Ryan, was selected for the Honorable Mention category.

The 6-3, 210 pound Montgomery will be in his junior year next season.

Findlay defensive back Tucker Oliver was also recognized in the Honorable Mention category.