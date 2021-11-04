Findlay Veterans Day Parade Set For Sunday

The Findlay Veterans Day Parade will be held on Sunday, November 7th at 2 p.m.

The parade will begin at the corner of Lincoln Street and South Main Street and end at the Hancock County War Memorial at North Main Street and Center Street where a ceremony will be held.

Veterans Day is on Thursday, November 11th.

The public is invited to attend the dedication of the new Veterans Memorial in Van Buren on Veterans Day.

The memorial is located at the Village Square and will be dedicated on Thursday, November 11th at 11:11 a.m.

The memorial is an Eagle Scout project created by Jacob Deiter, a senior at Van Buren High School.

Also on Veterans Day, Chamberlin Hill Elementary School in Findlay will hold a Salute to Veterans Drive Through Parade.

Many area restaurants are offering Veterans free or discounted meals on Veterans Day as well.

