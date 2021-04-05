Findlay Walmart Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat

A Findlay Walmart was evacuated on Monday after a bomb threat was called in.

Police say the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue received a phone call at approximately 4:08 p.m. saying that there was a person in the store with a bomb.

No other information could be obtained before the caller hung up.

At the request of Walmart management, Findlay police officers assisted with evacuating the store.

The store was searched and nothing of interest was located, according to police.

No one was injured.